News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 3014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Specifically, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 115,904 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 1,680.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth $141,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

