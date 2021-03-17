NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in February

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 11th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NXDCF remained flat at $$8.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. NEXTDC has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

Get NEXTDC alerts:

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.