NFT Index Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $613.41 or 0.01054782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $320,382.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.63 or 0.00456760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00061670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00135789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00077598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.13 or 0.00569387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

