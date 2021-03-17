NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.11

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 9464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

