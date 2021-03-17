NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,376. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $228.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

