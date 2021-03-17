NIKE (NKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect NIKE to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NIKE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.71. The company has a market cap of $228.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

