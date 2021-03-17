NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.35. NN has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that NN will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NN by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. THB Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NN by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 171,145 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NN by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

