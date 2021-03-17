Nomad Foods Limited Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

NOMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.65 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,738 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

