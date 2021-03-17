Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 456,422 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 169.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 724,999 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,422 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.73 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

