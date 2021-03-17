Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $343.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.07 and a 200 day moving average of $302.18. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $344.29. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

