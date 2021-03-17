Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,874 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,285 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,496,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $456,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $275.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.10 and a 200-day moving average of $270.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

