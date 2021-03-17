Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,226 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $19,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,083,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,848,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $170.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $174.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

