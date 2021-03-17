Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 429.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.70.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.