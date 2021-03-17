Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

