Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 33,052 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 777,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in JD.com were worth $68,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in JD.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie raised their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

