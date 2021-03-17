Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,643 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $83,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $13,094,436. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $111.99.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

