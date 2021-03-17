Nordea Investment Management AB Has $50.43 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 662.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201,346 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Square were worth $50,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Square by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,181 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Square by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $243.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 386.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 873,030 shares of company stock valued at $199,952,640. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

