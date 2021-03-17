Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 138,128 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 138,128 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.27% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $47,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKM opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

