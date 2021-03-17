Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 46,484 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,422,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $58,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

MO stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

