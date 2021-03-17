Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 11th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 9,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short and long range wireless communication in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops long power cellular IoT.

