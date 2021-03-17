Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,189,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $256.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $264.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

