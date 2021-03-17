Northern Trust Corp Has $108.11 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Everest Re Group worth $108,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $253.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.08. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $256.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.73.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

