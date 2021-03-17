Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.65% of Burlington Stores worth $112,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 572,059 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,987,000 after buying an additional 78,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 329,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,267,000 after buying an additional 74,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $308.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -118.67 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $321.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.33.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

