Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,452 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 637,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $126,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $3,409,259.04. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $19,270,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $234.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.