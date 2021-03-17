NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NorthWestern were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

