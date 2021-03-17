nOS Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.11 or 0.00451119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00061498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00139096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00076841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00572781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official website is nos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

