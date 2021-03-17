NuBits Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, NuBits has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $74.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

