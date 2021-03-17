NuBits Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $487.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 131.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $487.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Token Profile

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

