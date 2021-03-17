Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report $7.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.44 billion. Nucor posted sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $27.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $27.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.78 billion to $25.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $69.80. 65,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,222. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $70.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

