Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) versus Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Head to Head Contrast

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Coloplast A/S and Nutriband, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 1 4 2 0 2.14 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Nutriband -263.80% -53.69% -32.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Nutriband’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 11.78 $585.21 million $0.30 50.22 Nutriband $370,000.00 498.00 -$2.72 million ($0.37) -78.35

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Nutriband on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. In addition, it provides wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in HumlebÃ¦k, Denmark.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

