NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.74

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.74 and last traded at $67.74, with a volume of 10545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

About NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

