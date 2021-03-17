Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

NUVB has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.