NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s current price.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.75.

Shares of TSE NVA traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.43. 797,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,435. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

