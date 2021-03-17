NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $95.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,404,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,280,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after buying an additional 100,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 344,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

