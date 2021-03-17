Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Trading 7.5% Higher

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.73. 5,479,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,508,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

