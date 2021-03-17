Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Short Interest Update

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 334,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 11th total of 443,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 698,448 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBLN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,065,290. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Obalon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.14% and a negative net margin of 688.07%.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

