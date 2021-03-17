Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 945,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 11th total of 658,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,362.5 days.

Obayashi stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. Obayashi has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $10.45.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.