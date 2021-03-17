Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXY. Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $138,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 50,356 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $453,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.