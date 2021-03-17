OIN Finance (OIN) Achieves Market Cap of $13.58 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $772,611.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.73 or 0.00456916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00063634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00131066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00056787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00080183 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.92 or 0.00584331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,370,803 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance.

OIN Finance Token Trading

