Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.47

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 12851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Old Republic International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after acquiring an additional 607,938 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Old Republic International by 1,793.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $63,951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 570,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its position in Old Republic International by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 405,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 330,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

