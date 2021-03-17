Olin’s (OLN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.92% from the stock’s current price.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $36.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 41.3% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Olin by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 240,967 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $14,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.