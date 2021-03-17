Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

