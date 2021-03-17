Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $3.79 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $3,016,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.74. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Accenture to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

