Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 216,750 shares during the quarter. Tapestry makes up approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.54. 38,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

