Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 26,000 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Wabash National worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 24,292 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Wabash National by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wabash National by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,011. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

