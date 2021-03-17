Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises approximately 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of WestRock worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 17.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,327 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

WRK traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.