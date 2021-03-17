Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Stewart B. Reed Sells 25,000 Shares

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,577,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OFLX opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 0.51. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.94.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 546.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.