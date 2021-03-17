Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,042,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $110,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

