Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report sales of $22.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.29 million and the lowest is $14.40 million. Omeros posted sales of $23.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $97.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.35 million to $105.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,591. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Omeros by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Omeros by 556.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omeros stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,387. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

