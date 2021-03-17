Omnitude (ECOM) Price Tops $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $917,178.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.35 or 0.00646147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034118 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

